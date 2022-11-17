A man is doing wonders restoring the image of big dogs in Mzansi in the wake of the growing fear of pit bulls

The man said a prayer for the family of the 8-year-old boy who was killed by a pit bull on Saturday in Bloemfontein

TikTok users were moved by the man's beautiful tribute and his close relationship with his six massive dogs

A dog owner says a prayer with his dogs in a TikTok video. Image: @mshenguu/TikTok

The story of the eight-year-old boy who was mauled to death by a pit bull in Bloemfontein has touched many people's hearts in Mzansi. People have voiced their fear of pit bulls on social media, and many have called on the government to ban the breed.

One gent, @mshenguu, posted a touching TikTok video extending his condolences to the Bloemfontein family. He gathered his 6 dogs before giving them a meal and prayed for the bereaved family and the meal before his big dogs feasted.

His beautiful relationship with his huge dogs gave people a refreshing image of dogs that are not vicious and bloodthirsty.

Some people even said they might consider getting a pup after watching the TikTok video.

@jazzyvt9 said:

"Abafana bomlungu."

@carolinemoyo8373 wrote:

"You are the best baba wabafana bomlungu."

@precious_kgoete commented:

"I have a phobia of dogs. I can't relax even around those small ones. I will be shaking and sweating as hell."

@makhera1 mentioned:

"These ones will not harm a child, trust me."

@ntokozontokozolo added:

"Dogs are very loyal. I prefer them then having a wife."

@dimakatsomnisi1 state:

"I don't like dogs, but this is beautiful to watch."

@oumiza posted:

"Felt pain seeing how your dogs understand your teachings."

@geanthepedivirgin wrote:

"I'm not a fan of dogs but these ones make me want dogs. It's as if they understood the assignment they were like is he dead?"

