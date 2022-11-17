A legal expert has warned that dog attack victims can sue the pet owners following the death of a child

Legal expert Machini Motloung said that the parents can sue for trauma, pain and suffering and funeral costs

Public interest lawyer Richard Spoor said in the event of an attack, owners were liable under a civil claim

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - A legal expert has warned that dog attack victims can sue the pet owners. South Africans have welcomed the announcement and believe owners should face serious legal ramifications.

Victims of dog attacks can sue the pet owner for damages. Image: Stock image

Source: Getty Images

This comes after the death of an eight-year-old who was mauled to death by a pit bull that escape its enclosure. The child was declared dead at the scene after sustaining bites on the neck and chest. However, while the child’s parents can sue the owners, the legal battle ahead is long.

Legal expert Machini Motloung told SABC News that the parents can sue for trauma, pain and suffering and funeral costs. They will also have to prove that the child was in his rightful place when the attack occurred.

Meanwhile, public interest lawyer Richard Spoor said in the event of an attack, owners were liable under a civil claim.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to IOL, he said the owners could be taken to civil courts. He believes citizens who own “dangerous” animals should have insurance.

The public interest lawyer added that animals that pose a danger to community members could be put down.

Citizens react to the pit bull attack:

Jerry Nembalemba said:

“If you love the dog then assume full responsibility for any harm it might cause. Let's hope that in the future owners will be jailed.”

Mo Gats commented:

“They can sue, sure, but the life of their son cannot be bought back. Sad.”

Ndumiso Cyril Mthembu

“Pit bulls must be banned as domestic animals in SA, otherwise, we will always have a case like this one where a life is lost because of these dogs.”

Popie Maila wrote:

“After compensating for the trauma the owner must be arrested.”

Sedumedi Maitsapo added:

“Put yourself in the owner's shoes, I think they are very traumatised and wish to reverse the situation let's pray for both families as well cause their lives will never ever be the same.”

Pit bull owners surrendering pets to SPCA leaves South Africans divided

Briefly News also reported the South African Pitbull Federation believes that lives are being lost due to irresponsible animal owners.

This comes as some pet owners opt to surrender their pit bulls to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

The federation’s Lins Rautenbach told EWN that it is sad that the SPCA is left cleaning up the mess. She said the upkeep of the surrendered dogs would strain the organisation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News