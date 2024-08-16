An obedient dog showed his owner that he wanted her to say a prayer before he could enjoy his meal

After nudging the dog to eat, the woman gave in and 'held hands' with her furry friend for their prayer

Members of the online community found the dog adorable and cracked a few jokes in the comment section

For some people, digging into a hearty meal without blessing it first does not pose an issue. One holy dog was not having it when his owner did not pray with him before enjoying a treat.

No prayers, no eating

Dog mom Haley Buckland shared a cute clip on her TikTok account (@sykotic_girl) of her furry friend Buddy waiting for her to bless the food. The TikTokker first teases the dog by instructing him to go ahead and eat. However, Buddy did not like that idea.

After much pushing, Haley finally decides to give in. She sticks out her foot, with Buddy putting his paw on top to 'hold hands' for the prayer. The woman says Amen at the end, and her dog heads straight for the bowl to enjoy his snack.

Watch the adorable video below:

Prayerful dog warms the internet's hearts

Tens of thousands of social media users and animal lovers rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts on the pup's obedience.

@cocosalako added in the comments:

"Not the dog being a better Christian than me!"

When @natalie_juszko asked about the trigger words for Buddy to start eating, Haley replied:

"He always gives his paw out before we start. Once we start, he knows that Amen means the prayer is over, and he is all set to eat."

@king___k18 laughed and shared:

"They say all dogs go to heaven. He is making sure his spot is secured."

@stephennjoroge399 told people on the internet:

"He knew some dogs were starving somewhere. He just wanted to be thankful."

@benefitgirlk2 jokingly shared:

"He refused to fall into temptation."

@godown99 made a biblical reference and hilariously told the online community:

"The dog is more loyal than Eve."

