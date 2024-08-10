One cute child went viral after his parents captured a cute moment of him and his beloved grandmother

In a TikTok video, the child showed that he is being raised in a religious household as he has learned how to pray

Online users were thoroughly amused after seeing how the child went the extra mile to show his thanks to God

A cute baby went viral on TikTok when he went to impress his grandmother. People gushed over the cute child, who showed that he believed in God.

A little boy prayed in tongues over food in a TikTok video, and many were moved. Image: @raising_onthathile



The child warmed many South African hearts with his adorable display. People commented on the video, gushing over the little boy.

Kids prays over food

In a Tiktok video by @raising_onthatile, a toddler was getting ready to eat his cake. Before getting into it delivered in adorable prayer asking sure his grandma saw him. Watch the video below:

SA raves about kid's prayer

Many people thought the child's praying ways were adorable. People commented that the child was raised well.

Linkie Maja was impressed:

"Seems like he'll be the bomma type of a guy, so cute tht he knows how to pray for the food️".

kagi was touched:

"The cutest, that prayer l felt it amen."

Nela Seekoei added:

"That angelic voice, calling Mma and praying ,oh my oh my."

nompumelelo13. commented:

"The way he sat down and prayed in tongues."

Lozigaba wrote:

"This cutie wanted to impress grandma, now grandma is about to give him her whole pension."

Lee_Amazing said:

"That prayer. Ncooh so cute I even forgot about the difference socks 🧦 he is wearing."

Charlotte Smith gushed:

"Precious little thing, saying his prayers!"

DIBSY added:

"Continue raising him with grace, this is beautiful to watch."

SA mom captures husband's daily prayer over kids in video

Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi woman, Ncumisa Hlapo, shared a moving video of her husband blessing her children before they left for school.

The footage shows the husband and father praying over his two children, dressed in uniforms before they head to school.

Ncumisa explained that her husband laid his hands over his children every morning and considered herself blessed and living in an answered prayer.

