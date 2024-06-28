A woman shared that her daughter's eyes remained a piercing blue colour since her birth

While the mother has brown eyes, the little girl takes after her father, who also has blue eyes

The video received over 22 million views and counting, with people paying compliments in the comments

While scrolling through TikTok, internet users were amazed after seeing a little girl with eyes as blue as the sky.

Content creator Cheryl Neufville, the mother of the blue-eyed princess, took to her account (@heyy..cheryl) on the popular video-sharing app to share that her daughter's eye colour had not changed despite people thinking the reason was because she was a newborn.

Cheryl wrote in her post's caption:

"We’ve literally heard it all, but they’re here to stay."

Watch the viral video below:

Do the blue-eyed girl's parents have the same eye colour as her?

It seems blue eyes run in the family for this little girl. While she may not have gotten them from Cheryl, who has brown eyes, it's safe to say that the girl took after her father, as he, too, has blue eyes. However, they are not as striking in colour as his daughter's.

Internet reacts to blue-eyed girl

There is no doubt that Cheryl's video became a viral hit as over 22 million people viewed it, and tens of thousands rushed to the comment section to post compliments and share their envy.

@weall_loveparis shared with online users:

"This makes me wish my blue eyes didn’t turn brown."

@vza327 told Cheryl:

"Your baby is so adorable! God knew exactly what he was doing."

An astounded @ashatomic said:

"That's the most gorgeous child I've ever seen. This girl is going to go far."

Woman in awe of Ghanaian girl with blue eyes

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a woman who could not help but film an adorable little girl as her gorgeous eyes amused her.

Netizens in the comment section were wowed by the little girl's beautiful blue eyes, and some asked whether she was an angel.

