Wow, love lives here! A young lady shared her heartwarming journey to finding her happy ever after.

In a TikTok video, a lady shares how she found love with a taxi driver. Image: @shellab/TikTok and Bloomberg/Getty Images.

Woman gets happy ending after giving a taxi driver a chance

The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @shellab, took the risk on love and decided to give a taxi driver a chance. Little did she know he would bring her so much joy and happiness.

@shellab uploaded a video on TikTok showcasing herself before giving the gent a chance to her on her baby shower looking all gorgeous. The clip ended with their baby in the taxi climbing on the wheel while being held by his father.

The footage melted many people's hearts online, clocking over 658K views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the wholesome video below:

Mzansi clap for the happy couple

South African social media users were happy for the couple, and many took to the comments section to shower them with compliments.

Music Note said:

"Pray for his safety every day. Congratulations baby."

Machipi.ledii was inspired:

"To think I'm scared to give mine a chance you giving me hope to let this one in."

To which the hu responded by saying:

"Make sure you do it for you babe."

Tiisetso Senoge commented:

"I love this for you."

I_am_graciousss was in awe:

"This is so beautiful."

Sabina_bessinger wrote:

"Awww.... love, so adorable."

Taxi driver boyfriend surprises girlfriend with grand gesture on graduation day

Briefly News previously reported that a lady was surprised by her taxi driver bae in a TikTok video, which left many people in Mzansi in awe.

A young man went above and beyond to ensure his girlfriend was well cared for on her graduation day. The taxi driver's boyfriend arrives at his girlfriend's neighbourhood and goes by the TikTok handle @maphe4theepoet. The gent's bae can be seen walking towards him.

