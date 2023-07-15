A Gauteng gent playfully pretended to give a dog a bone only to take it away and continue eating the meat

After doing it a few times, he eventually threw the dog the bone and walked away

Netizens jokingly told him that one day it would get him. Research shows that dogs are easily forgiving

South Africans humorously told the teaser that one day the dog will bite him. Image: @maschimilano

Source: TikTok

A young man trended on social media for teasing a dog with a bone before giving it to the dog, and South Africans jokingly warned him that one day it would have a bone to pick with him.

The video made people laugh as the dog followed the bone around while the man waved it playfully.

Man playfully refuses to give the dog a bone

The video went viral with over 400,000 vires and over 21K likes.

The video made many people's day, and the young man enjoyed toying with the dog.

In @maschimilano's video, the dog, enclosed in a dog cage, is leaning by the cage, hoping to get a bite of the man's bone. The man occasionally waves the bone in the dog's direction and away a few times before eventually throwing the bone to the dog.

Research says dogs don't hold grudges

While comments joked that the dog would have its revenge one day, evidence may prove otherwise.

The research was conducted to see if the canine animals can tell whether they are being teased and if they hold a grudge afterwards. The two studies showed that dogs understood that their legs were being pulled intentionally but held no grudge against the person who teased them.

Watch the video here:

South Africans say the dog will one day bite him

Netizens joked that one day 'Bobby', a name usually given to dogs in Mzansi, will get him one day.

O_dieey06 warned him.

"When he gets out, you'll regret doing that."

Obed told him not to open the gate.

"When you open that gate, you better run for your life."

Steven Moore pointed out how it will end in tears one day.

"The headline will read as follows: 'Pitbull bites owner.'"

Official thought the dog didn't like this tease.

"The dog is looking at you like 'yah neh, uyibhari san.'"

Romans 8:18 points out that one day the outcome will be different.

"One day story se tla chencha."

Dog wearing cute onesie warms Netizens' hearts

In a similar story, Briefly News wrote that a dog went viral after its owner put on a cute pink onesie and walked with it.

The onesie contrasted beautifully with the dog's black coat, and netizens' day was made.

Dog behaviourist Sabrina Taljaard told Briefly News that ensuring the dog is comfortable before being given clothes to wear is essential.

