A dog owner donned a cute clothing item on his per and let it loose on the street

The dog may not have caught the attention of passersby, but it did catch the attention of netizens, who clutched their hearts in sheer joy

TikTokkers declared this week their favourite week for seeing doggy content and thanked the owner for his furry service

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A cute dog won Mzansi over with its pink onesie. Image: @jr_kiezman

Source: TikTok

It was just another typical day in the hood when a dog walked around the streets in pink threads that won Mzansi over with its cuteness.

Netizens were charmed by the beautiful dog as it pranced about in the most delightful of outfits one could see on a dog.

Cute dog in onesie excites dog owners on TikTok

The video was posted by @jr_kiezman, and it collected 104.5K views. The video touched the hearts of dog lovers on the socials as they rushed to view and liked the cuteness overload.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The dog can be seen running around the street while stopping occasionally to look at its owner.

Some dogs like clothes, while others don't

According to Dog Time, some dogs like wearing outfits, while others are not thrilled about threads. For some breeds, like the hairless Chinese Crested dog, wearing dog clothing during winter could keep it warm.

For other dogs, however, it may cause them anxiety because of embarrassment and shyness.

In this case, putting clothes on the dog wouldn't be a good idea.

Watch the video here:

TikTokkers react to wholesome dog content

Netizens gushed over the dog and threw love to the video.

Many of them said that dog content had been their favourite this week.

KabeloEmilyNell's heart was whole because of the furry content.

"All the doggy content this week has made me so happy."

Mmase said she clothed her dog because it could not be still.

"I only put a shirt on our dog because it ripped off the jacket and it doesn't sit still."

Otty showed love to the dog owner.

"I love people who take care of their pets like this."

Paballo "Ironwoman" Kgware loved the content as well.

"This had been my favourite content this week."

Itumeleng said the poor dog lost its street cred.

"People won't take him seriously anymore."

Dog dances with owner; specialist explains why

In another article, Briefly News reported that a young man danced to Amapiano, and his loving dog joined him.

In the video, the teenager throws down some powerful moves and his dog, inspired by it, follows suit.

Dog behaviourist Sabrina Taljaard told Briefly News that a dog that dances with its owners because the owner is dancing is rare. The dog must've been encouraged by the attention it may have gotten from doing it the first time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News