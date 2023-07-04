A young man's cute pet decided not to be left out when he did a TikTok of him busting some delicate moves

The dog seemed to understand the assignment as its moves synced with its owner

South Africans jokingly felt like the dapper dancer added moves the dog was not expecting

A young man and his dog impressed the country when they danced together, following its owners' cue.

A TikTok video showed that a young man is a groove specialist in a performance with his faithful dog as his dance partner!

The talented dancer busted moves to a Gqom track, which seemed to excite his little Yorkshire terrier.

Netizens are convinced that the dog was all but confused.

Dog owner grooves with his pet

@linamandla_mntwini recorded himself getting down to the hit track.

His moves impressed his Yorkie because the dog started dancing with him.

As he starts dancing, the dog, wearing a cute shirt, wastes no time and immediately joins him in the festivities.

According to Faqpets, dogs dance when they're happy or excited.

Watch the video here:

South Africa convinced owner confused dog

Netizens had a ball in the comment section, with some praising the dog and owner and others imagining how unprepared the dog was.

Petunia Mabuza pointed out that the dog was instead complaining.

"The dog is like 'Haibo bro, did you add new moves because I can't do that!'"

Aphiweblose710 said that the young man was going overboard for the dog.

"The dog was like 'Now you're doing too much, cut it out! Adding moves I know nothing about.'"

Snenhlanhlangc|UGC praised the dog that was dancing with talent.

"Your dog is a vibe!"

Lulama thought that the young brother was disturbing the dog's vibe.

"Not you being in the way of the dog!"

Ananda was of the view that the Yorkie was taking notes.

"The dog was like, 'Let me watch and learn.'".

Man takes dog to groove

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a young man took his dog to the groove!

The Twitter post showed the man happily carrying his dog and dancing the night away with it.

Netizens stanned the man's actions and commended him for his love for his dog.

Source: Briefly News