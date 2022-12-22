A jovial man was at a party and he had a dog with him while he had fun on the dancefloor with 'Phakade Lami' by Nonfundo Moh blasting

The video of the party animal went viral as he danced with the dog that looked completely comfortable to bet there

People watched the video, amazed at how the man with the dog seemed to be having more fun than anyone

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A dog was partying thanks to a groovist. The guy had a pet at a party and people loved the idea.

A dog ended up on the dance floor thanks to a man who decided to party with it. Image: @jah_vinny_23

Source: Twitter

The man was caught on video turning up with a furry friend and it was adorable. Netizens were amazed to see how the dog was completely calm even with the loud music.

Man brings dog to Dezemba party, SA amused

A video posted by @jah_vinny_23 shows a man who was at a party with a brown dog. In the video, the gent is happily singing and belting out a song while carrying the dog like it's a child.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The dog looked completely content even after a friend joined them. The man was a whole mood as he lovingly pet the dog while singing and dancing. People commented with jokes about the clip.

@nkahkid1 commented:

"Soft life."

@LeekhupaZA commented:

"He was probably passing by the tarven to look for some food. A kopana le letagwa[And met a drunkard]."

@TypicalArch commented:

"Man's best friend fr."

@ribz_rb commented:

"Pitbulls were found shaking."

@LindoGames_ commented:

"He ain't a stray dog, he lives a comfortable life."

"His soul left": Pit bull leaps out of window in fear of owner, peeps shame dog

Briefly News previously reported that pit bulls' earned quite a bad name. Another dog of the same breed went viral, but this time it was for a hilarious reason.

A video showed that pit bulls can be very scared. The dog had people in stitches when it ran away thinking there was danger.

A Tiktok video by doodle_19_ proves that pit bulls are not all that fierce. The dog ran away and jumped out of the window, thinking there was an intruder.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News