A video of a man wearing a croc skin and attempting to tease a genuine crocodile has been circulating online

The footage shows him approaching the reptile and poking at it before it goes into the water in annoyance

Entertained Mzansi users poked fun at the brave yet silly stunt and responded with banter in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Fearless men are capable of doing almost anything. One gent put his life at risk after deciding to play around with a live crocodile in its habitat.

Peeps had a good laugh upon viewing footage of a man wearing a croc skin attempting to scare a live crocodile. Image: @ItsKhakame/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video posted by @ItsKhakame on Twitter shows a crocodile chilling near a river as a man wearing a black croc skin bravely teases and plays with it to get its attention.

The reptile appears annoyed by the silly man's playfulness and snaps a few times before it goes into the water.

"This is why women live longer than men , the post was captioned.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Thankfully the crocodile wasn't interested in entertaining the jokester or having him for lunch, LOL.

Mzansi peeps were left cracking jokes in the comments section, with several users pointing out how the man attempted such a risky stunt while wearing flip-flops.

@Specter_Smit commented:

"Should've had on crocs."

@LeviMulei replied:

"Clearly! Why would anyone want to play this game?"

@BakakaFrederic said:

"Being a man is a necessity. Look at all the risky jobs that men are doing to keep society in motion! We take all the risks possible just to please a woman who sometimes will be ungrateful for a man's contribution. Later, he dies just for her to inherit all he worked for."

@RezJustRez wrote:

"Apparently, the reptile was not hungry. Plus, they know what to eat and what not to eat! Clearly, this lucky person would've been a bad meal."

Video of woman shooing a large crocodile goes viral

In another story, Briefly News reported that online users were left shook after watching a video of a woman trying to remove a crocodile from a nearby premises.

The video was shared on Facebook by Maranath Monty Chiziyo and the large reptile can be seen walking outside a property believed to be in Kasane. A white lady is seen approaching it and attempting to shoo it away as the nervous bystanders watch closely.

"They call it Kasane ... And I call it home. Khaya lame. Welcome to Kasane," the post was captioned.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News