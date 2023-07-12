A man shared a TikTok video of him dressing up his dogs following the recent snowfall in different parts of South Africa

Inspired by this act of compassion, we present a collection of tips to help pet owners ensure their beloved companions stay cosy and safe throughout the winter season

This man's act is inspiring Mzansi and people have decided to join him to ensure their furry friends are warm this winter

Dogs got dressed in warm clothing following snowfall in Johannesburg and other parts of South Africa.

Source: Getty Images

With the recent snowfall in different parts of South Africa, it's essential to prioritise the well-being of our furry friends during the chilly winter months.

Keeping furry friends warm following unexpected snowfall

A heartwarming TikTok video posted by Zenamile that captured the attention of many showcases a man as he dresses his furry friends, his beloved dogs, in blankets to protect them from the recent snowfall. The compassion reminds us of the importance of keeping our pets warm and safe during extreme weather conditions.

As responsible pet owners, you must ensure the well-being of your furry friends, particularly during the winter season.

Check out the video below:

Tips to keep our furry friends warm in winter

Johannesburg and other parts of South Africa saw a dusting of rare snowfall on Monday. The last time this amount of snow was seen was in 2012. With the recent snowfall, here are some tips on keeping your furry friends warm during the chilly winter months, according to ePETtalk.

Keep them indoors; this is the best way to ensure your furry friend stays warm and dry. If your pet has to go outside, please ensure they have a dry, sheltered place.

Provide them with a warm bed. Consider investing in pet-specific sweaters or coats designed to provide insulation and comfort. Dress them warmly.

Check their paws regularly for any signs of frostbite and apply a paw balm to keep them protected. It's essential to check your pets' paws as they can get cold and dry in the winter.

Avoid giving them cold water or food because cold water can shock your pet's system and cold food can cause stomach upset, so give them warm water to drink.

Increase pets' calorie intake. Pets need more calories to stay warm in the winter. You can increase their calorie intake by giving them more food or adding a high-calorie supplement to their diet.

Take them for shorter walks. If you take your pet for walks in the winter, make sure to keep the walks short. This will help them avoid getting too cold.

Watch for signs of hypothermia. Hypothermia is a severe condition that can occur in pets if they get too cold. Symptoms of hypothermia include shivering, weakness and confusion. If you think your pet may be hypothermic, seek veterinary attention immediately.

South Africans loved how this owner cares for his furry friends and his idea to keep his pets warm in this cold season.

nthabi said:

"It melts my heart to see dog owners take care of them. Bless you."

khahliiso commented

"It’s soo funny but so cute; mine is wrapped in a blanket by the fireplace."

Pheladi added:

"Take good care of those fur friends. It's cold."

dzhivhuho Nicole commented:

"I should get one for our dog."

Mr jaivane 12534 added

"It's cold. I took my Snowy inside the house the whole day yesterday."

Dog mom finds innovative way to keep her dog warm

In similar news, Briefly News reported on a dog mom who found a way to keep her fur babies warm with a jacket from Ackermans.

In a video, the dog mom cuts the jacket she bought from Ackermans shorter in the front and dresses her adorable dog in a warm coat. Mzansi took to the comment section to thank her for the great idea.

