A store robber attempted to swipe a phone from the store, and after a while, he couldn't do it

Store employees and customers watched on as the brave man helplessly tried to lift the phone from the security tether

One woman could even be heard telling him to throw in the towel and go home

A man experienced an epic fail when he unsuccessfully attempted to steal an iPhone at the Apple Store and didn't stop even when it was clear he wouldn't get it.

The whole shop, from customers to shop assistants, looked at him pitifully as he desperately tried to remove the phone from the security tether to no avail.

Epic fail as man tries to steal an iPhone and doesn't give up

No matter how hard he tried, the phone wouldn't budge, and eyewitnesses told him to let it go and go home.

@its_sunshine_betch posted the video of the man's desperate attempt at attaining the attainable. It was viewed a stunning 6.4 million times. It was liked over 883K times, and 15,500 people commented.

The alarm goes off in the background as the man, clothed in black, tries to remove the Apple device from the security tether. This was such an exercise in futility that nobody bothered to stop him. Instead, they all tried to persuade him gently to give up stealing the phone.

Watch the video here:

Netizens troll man as he tries unsuccessfully to swipe phone

Netizens fell over each other in the comment section to troll how the man persisted in stealing despite apparent failure.

N+8 pointed out that the store assistants were not upset.

"They were more concerned than angry."

Leonard Samson pointed out how the eyewitnesses pitied him.

"It got to the point where everyone started feeling bad for the villain."

Louvadia pointed out that it did not feel like a robbery at all.

"'It's going to be alright. Just go.' This robbery felt like an intervention."

Bumble said the time spent trying to steal that phone could've been used to do something productive.

"He could've filled out a job application in that time."

Luisito1994444 was expecting sympathy from a staff member.

"I was waiting for a staff member to go and hug him and tell him everything will be alright."

