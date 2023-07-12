A young man's buddy decided to test his limits when he pulled the car's handbrake while in the car

The friend laughingly scolded him as they shared a good laugh

Many on TikTok, however, did not find this funny at all and said that they would kick him out of their car

A friend pulled his friend's handbrake while in the car and Mzansi is not pleased. Image: @wrldofkaz

Source: TikTok

A friend that pulled his friend's handbrake while on the road received strong reactions.

While some found the act hilarious, others blamed him for being careless and risking the passengers' lives.

Man pulls car's handbrake on TikTok video

@wrldofkaz posted the video, and it received 419K views. The viral video shows a man sneakily pulling the car's handbrake while the owner operates the car.

The man continues driving and notices that something is not correct. He changes gears and sees that changing them isn't working.

It's at this point that the prankster laughs and points to the handbrake. The friend also laughs and calls him an idiot.

It should be noted that pulling the handbrake while the vehicle is moving is not safe. It can cause the car to flip over if done at high speeds.

Watch the video here:

South Africans comment that they would kick prankster out of the car

Netizens' reactions were mixed. Some found this prank entertaining and pointed out that they would do it. Others, on the other hand, would not stand for such a prank.

dgee777 said he would kick the culprit out for pulling a prank in the car.

"Whoever pulled the handbrake would get out of my car."

Boncle remarked on the lack of quality of the friendship.

"Enemies disguised as friends are the worst."

Aphiwe S was unimpressed.

"And just like that, you'd be walking to your destination."

Kutlwano Moatshe is guilty of doing the same.

"I like to do that to my parents, and they think they forgot to drop it."

Kea_j commented that the culprit would never get in his car again.

"Do that as my friend, and it's the last time you'll ever get a ride in my car."

Source: Briefly News