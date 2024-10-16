A video of a local woman singing an award-winning American hit song went viral on TikTok after it was shared by a gentleman who wanted the woman's talent to be noticed.

The lady hit each note effortlessly, reaching the high notes as if it weren't anything major

The online community was blown away by the lady's talent, wishing that some music executive would notice her and give her a chance

A young lady entertained SA peeps with her Alicia Keys hit song rendition. Image: @geestelikaansteeklik

A lady named Fortunate Zaca entertained Mzansi peeps with her God-given talent when she covered Fallin by Alicia Keys.

The woman's video was shared on the video streaming platform under the gentleman's user handle @geestelikaansteeklik, reaching a staggering 2.2M views, 272K likes and 14K comments.

The performance that blew Mzansi away

The lady starts singing in the video as soon as the song's beat begins. She then hits every note perfectly while people in the house pay attention.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi rallies behind the talented lady

The video attracted a lot of support from social media users who wished Fortunate the best. Some were entertained to the point they felt it was wrong to watch her for free.

User @Wahotel said:

"The crazy thing is that she sang every note perfectly!!🥺🥺🥺 There’s this guy standing at the door. I feel like he was passing the house and heard her sing but had to step in to hear her properly😭

User @Ngwane suggested a way to support:

"Powerful, let's book her for our birthdays."

User @The Queen said:

"The voice, yho, what a gift ❤️."

User @Michelle's place😘🤩😍 asked:

"Why isn't she famous, guys? That's raw talent😃👌💯."

User @Vanessa.T said:

"This girl needs to trend guys. Shes amazingly good. Hope you make a career out of your voice. Not easy doing Alicia Keys. Difficult song. Talent on the highest level. Good luck🥰🤗."

User @Bhadela asked:

"So producers will act as if they didn't see potential on her?"

