“Let’s Book Her for Our Birthdays”: Woman Wows With Insane Vocals on Alicia Keys Song
- A video of a local woman singing an award-winning American hit song went viral on TikTok after it was shared by a gentleman who wanted the woman's talent to be noticed.
- The lady hit each note effortlessly, reaching the high notes as if it weren't anything major
- The online community was blown away by the lady's talent, wishing that some music executive would notice her and give her a chance
A lady named Fortunate Zaca entertained Mzansi peeps with her God-given talent when she covered Fallin by Alicia Keys.
The woman's video was shared on the video streaming platform under the gentleman's user handle @geestelikaansteeklik, reaching a staggering 2.2M views, 272K likes and 14K comments.
The performance that blew Mzansi away
The lady starts singing in the video as soon as the song's beat begins. She then hits every note perfectly while people in the house pay attention.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi rallies behind the talented lady
The video attracted a lot of support from social media users who wished Fortunate the best. Some were entertained to the point they felt it was wrong to watch her for free.
User @Wahotel said:
"The crazy thing is that she sang every note perfectly!!🥺🥺🥺 There’s this guy standing at the door. I feel like he was passing the house and heard her sing but had to step in to hear her properly😭
User @Ngwane suggested a way to support:
"Powerful, let's book her for our birthdays."
User @The Queen said:
"The voice, yho, what a gift ❤️."
User @Michelle's place😘🤩😍 asked:
"Why isn't she famous, guys? That's raw talent😃👌💯."
User @Vanessa.T said:
"This girl needs to trend guys. Shes amazingly good. Hope you make a career out of your voice. Not easy doing Alicia Keys. Difficult song. Talent on the highest level. Good luck🥰🤗."
User @Bhadela asked:
"So producers will act as if they didn't see potential on her?"
Woman pranks taxi commuters singing an Alicia Keys song out loud
In another Briefly News article, a lady pranked commuters in a taxi going home by singing Alicia Keys' "If I A'int Got You" loudly while wearing earphones.
The commuters came for her, telling her where to get off, and the lady sitting next to her wanted to throw her earphones out through the window.
