SA Man Walks Around Mall Singing Kelly Rowland’s Song, Mzansi Jokes: “Kelly Was Found Shaking”
- A South African man shared a video of himself walking inside a mall, boldly singing Kelly Rowland's hit song, Motivation
- The gent recorded himself flexing his vocal abilities while passing shoppers moving towards the exit
- The amusing video attracted a lot of comments from social media users who complimented the TikTokker on his confidence and talent
A TikTok content creator sampled American R&B singer Kelly Rowland's hit song Motivation while walking inside a mall, leaving many social media users amused.
The happy chappy, whose handle is @darxkinofficial, is popular on the app for posting content showcasing his singing talent.
Flexing vocals chords
In the video, @darxkinofficial sang the tune in the bass and tenor pitch before drizzling a bit of falsetto in.
Watch the video below:
The man's confidence steals the spotlight
While many social media users found the video hilarious, others took some time to compliment the oke's confidence, with a few comparing his voice to great American singers.
User @amanda_n4 wrote:
"He’s singing very classy, very mindful, very demure."
User @teeeyy_lyy complemented the TikTokker, adding:
"Unfortunately Idols e fedile. You are talented😍😍😍"
User @dj_homecoming loved the man's confidence, commenting:
"Social anxiety was found shaking in a corner 🔥"
User @lala_sagichromaz was left impressed, detailing:
"Fun and jokes aside, he has a strong and beautiful voice🔥🔥🔥"
User @tamia_mn wished she was at the mall, adding:
"I would forget what I went there to do and start following you."
User @naledimolebatsi noted:
"It's giving Giveon❤️"
User @thatofox came through with jokes, adding:
"Imagine walking in the mall and this guy is singing walking past you.. I would give you my groceries 👌🏾👏🏽😂"
User @zwashu_b teased:
"Kelly has been so quiet since this was posted 🔥"
Source: Briefly News
