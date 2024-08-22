A South African man shared a video of himself walking inside a mall, boldly singing Kelly Rowland's hit song, Motivation

The gent recorded himself flexing his vocal abilities while passing shoppers moving towards the exit

The amusing video attracted a lot of comments from social media users who complimented the TikTokker on his confidence and talent

A Mzansi man broke into a melody at a mall, singing Kelly Rowland's hit song, 'Motivation'. Image: @darxkinofficial

Source: TikTok

A TikTok content creator sampled American R&B singer Kelly Rowland's hit song Motivation while walking inside a mall, leaving many social media users amused.

The happy chappy, whose handle is @darxkinofficial, is popular on the app for posting content showcasing his singing talent.

Flexing vocals chords

In the video, @darxkinofficial sang the tune in the bass and tenor pitch before drizzling a bit of falsetto in.

Watch the video below:

The man's confidence steals the spotlight

While many social media users found the video hilarious, others took some time to compliment the oke's confidence, with a few comparing his voice to great American singers.

User @amanda_n4 wrote:

"He’s singing very classy, very mindful, very demure."

User @teeeyy_lyy complemented the TikTokker, adding:

"Unfortunately Idols e fedile. You are talented😍😍😍"

User @dj_homecoming loved the man's confidence, commenting:

"Social anxiety was found shaking in a corner 🔥"

User @lala_sagichromaz was left impressed, detailing:

"Fun and jokes aside, he has a strong and beautiful voice🔥🔥🔥"

User @tamia_mn wished she was at the mall, adding:

"I would forget what I went there to do and start following you."

User @naledimolebatsi noted:

"It's giving Giveon❤️"

User @thatofox came through with jokes, adding:

"Imagine walking in the mall and this guy is singing walking past you.. I would give you my groceries 👌🏾👏🏽😂"

User @zwashu_b teased:

"Kelly has been so quiet since this was posted 🔥"

