A confident little boy stunned peeps by singing an amapiano song and abruptly forgetting the lyrics mid-performance

The little man started off with amazing energy and even introduced himself the way a rap superstar would

South Africans melted at how adorable and humorous the video was, with peeps sympathizing with the poor child

A confident little boy won over peeps on the internet by passionately singing an amapiano song and forgetting the lyrics mid-performance.

A cute boy melted hearts online by forgetting the lyrics to an amapiano song mid-performance, making peeps laugh. Images: @jah_vinny_23/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The hyped-up kid even introduced himself in a way reminiscent of a rap superstar in the clip that @jah_vinny_23 uploaded on Twitter. The caption incorporated the name he gave to himself:

"Bhut’omdala started off well jiki jiki he forgot the lyrics‍♂️"

Bhut’omdala started with infectious energy initially, moving around in front of the camera with a truckload of charisma and confidence. The words come into play, and he immediately sings along for the first few lines.

He holds a remote as if it's a mic as he does it and abruptly stops singing while putting his hand on his face, depressing his own stumped thoughts.

Peeps found the clip super funny and adorable. See the comments below:

@mokotjo101 said:

"Love it when I see a young king happy!"

@nkanyi_so_ commented:

" 'It's your boy bhuti omdala danko' "

@shutto_85758 mentioned:

"Na he was still whipping off amafinyila "

@Rathipa_Rampedi posted:

"Bhut omdala forgets easily, angithi old people have amnesia "

@Kgothatso___ shared:

"Yhuu mara bhuti "

@ribz_rb posted:

"It went south very quickly "

@KopanoKopie said:

"He was in the zone."

@AsekaNdaba commented:

" It happens nakuthi."

@KingBishop1st mentioned:

" Awu shame."

Source: Briefly News