A young girl went TikTok viral for putting on an outstanding vocal performance with her grandfather playing an instrument

A 9-year-old sang a Whitney Houston song with her granddad on guitar in a TikTok video. Image: @sobesings

Source: TikTok

The video of the artistic duo of girl and granfather was a viral hit. People couldn't hold back as they raved about the little girl's talent.

Child sings Whitney Houston cover

A girl in a TikTok video sang I Will Always Love You which Whitney Houston sang after Dolly Parton's version. In the video, the little girl was acoompanied by the granddad who was playing the guitar. Watch the video:

TikTok users impressed by singing girl

The video of the child singing left many people touched. Netizens commented on the video showering her with compliments.

StopItDad said:

"What's it called when your goosebumps get goosebumps? I'm literally like a cold plucked chicken. Amazing young lady. I'm proud of you and have no idea who you are! Own your gift"

Positively Hannah | +++MBC wrote:

"I know this is a Dolly original but, she sounded a lot like Miss Whitney Houston. WOW!"

Kathi commented:

"Whitney and Dolly would be so proud..much love."

Rob Hernandez was in awe:

"People don't understand how difficult it is to hit those notes. Absolutely wonderful great job."

Erica Michelle was touched:

"I'm in tears . she will treasure this moment with her grandpa."

Source: Briefly News