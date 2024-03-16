A video on TikTok shows a sweet moment between a grandchild and her grandfather, who took care of her

The clip showing how attentive the older man was to his grandchild who had a tooth problem was heartwarming

Online users were touched by the sweet moment showing the granddad helping his grandkid through a milestone

One grandfather became a TikTok hit with his grandkid. The video showing the grandfather and grandchild dealing with a loose tooth went viral.

A TikTok video shows a grandad who took off his grandchild's baby tooth. Image: @boitumelomobz

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the responsible grandparent received over 60,000 likes. Peeps left more than 300 comments raving about the tender moment between the grandfather and the kid.

Grandfather takes care of kid's baby tooth

A TikTok video by @boitumelomobz shows a grandfather helping his granddaughter who had a loose tooth. In a clip, the elderly man used floss tied around the tooth to get rid of it.

Watch the clip below:

Grandad's tooth extraction impresses SA

Many people thought the grandad was amazing. Netizens were raving about him and how calm the child was during the presumably painful process. KyleGill Dentistry recommends the grandad's method, which is to tie a loop to the tooth, guarantees a painless removal.

Tyler schuman said:

"Mkhulu dentist. Now the next step is tooth fairy."

Amanda wrote:

"She's so brave."

mbaliemzilikazi was sad:

"I so wish my dad could have this relationship with my daughter. This weekend we are moving out from home to a rented house, I had enough."

T.O.B gushed:

"The trust she has in Umkhulu."

sima was impressed:

"Any grandpa with either a Hilux or Fortune is always the best."

All things beauty by vii added:

"She’ll never forget him."

#FreePalestine opened up:

"Mine would say: 'Go throw it in the kraal &anddon't look back on your return' (in vernac), and that was my tooth fairy."

Girl's tender care for grandfather touches SA

Briefly News previously reported that a little girl made sure her grandfather looked neat. She combed the man's hair while he was relaxing on the sofa.

The elderly man seemed to have faith in the toddler. He was chilling at the salon and trusted his barber to work her magic.

The wholesome video was posted on TikTok by @sbulelizipho. It lit up timelines with its feel-good vibes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News