A man kept his friend company who was admitted to a hospital, and he made sure to bring them a questionable treat

The video was a viral hit after people saw that he came bearing gifts that may have broken hospital rules

Online users were amazed by the TikTok video, and some viewers could relate to the measures they took to satisfy their cravings

A TikTok video shows a young man who visited a friend in a hospital. In the clip, they were having fun after the visitor brought some beverages.

A TikTok video of a man who brought booze while visiting a friend in hospital was a hit. Image: @phimmy_louw

The video of the man received more than 8,000 likes from online users. The video was a hilarious hit, and people could not stop raving.

Friend brings treats for hospital patient

In a TikTok video by @phimmy_louw, a young man showed that he snuck alcohol into a hospital for his sick friend. In the video, he was taking sips of box wine.

South Africa divided by video at hospital

The video of the hospital visit amused some people. Many pointed out that it was unhealthy to mix medications with alcohol.

Choki complained:

"We really have a huge alcohol problem as a country. This can't be cool."

a bad bad pointed out:

"You can’t mix antibiotics with alcohol mos?"

wrote:

"My friend came with choef (vape) for me at the hospital the way I’ve been craving it."

Kgothatso Tamia Nchabeleng could related:

"Bought Gordon’s for my uncle who was in ICU with a broken spine, he was like gwa tshwana mos."

Nicole shared her story:

"My husband came with Black Label whisky inside an appletizer bottle."

N E L L A added:

"Brought my friend a can of Hunters Dry after she gave birth she's been craving for it her whole pregnancy."

neosha joked:

"Doctors typing and deleting."

