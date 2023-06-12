One viral video on TikTok shows grandad taking care of his adorable grandchild with his tender touch

The TikTok showed how the man carefully looked after this cute child's hair, and he treated her amazing afro well

People thought it was interesting to see how the grandfather paid special attention while carefully cleaning her hair

A doting grandfather took care of his grandchild. Many people were fascinated by how close he seemed to the child.

A TikTok video of the granddad washing his grandchild's hair gently, and people loved it. Image: @keletso_28

Source: TikTok

The video of the kid got thousands of likes from people who like seeing kids get spoiled. The video also made people nostalgic.

Grandfather in TikTok video becomes hairstylist for grandchild

One granddad, posted by @keletso_28, decided to take care of his kid. The man in the video was with a little child and washed her hair. Watch their adorable clip below.

TikTok user love to see grandfather bonding with child.

People enjoy seeing children have good relationships with adults. Online users posted that they enjoyed seeing this man patiently and gently doing the child's hair.

TWO_BULLS 87 applauded:

"Thank you for seeing his importance in your life and kid's life other people don't even acknowledge them in life."

Sizo084 said:

"Grandpa's hair salon is best look how she is just chilled..... He is the best."

Lerato Sharon445 wrote:

"Iyooo just made me miss my dad he was my son’s best friend calling each other Bafo."

user5782752657532 gushed:

"You are lucky indeed."

Thana commented:

"If this is not LOVE I then don’t know what Love is."

Faith Siphokazi Masi reminisced:

"My dad used to take care of my sister's kids exactly like this , 11 months later and I still wish to see him do that one last time."

