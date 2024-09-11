“Birds of the Same Feather”: Young Married Couple’s Dancing Videos Receive Amusing Reviews
- A cute interracial couple had the online community entertained after sharing a video of their dance moves
- The young couple did a choreography to a popular amapiano song, leaving the online community amused
- Social media users took to the comment section to share how much they enjoyed their moves
A young makoti shared a video taken at home while doing dance choreography with her husband.
The content creator posted her video on her TkTok account under the user handle @thecitymakoti, which received 1.1M views, 101 likes, and almost 400 comments.
The couple show off their moves
In the video, the wife wears a makoti regalia with a scarf around her waist. They start dancing to Felo Le Tee, featuring DJ Maohirisa and DJ Biza's Yebo Lapho.
Watch the video below:
The dance-off leaves many fascinated
After watching the video, many online community members commented on the expensive scarf placed around the waist by @thecitymakoti, while others expressed how good they are as a couple.
User @lusivematya was left in stitches, commenting:
"Sihle really thinks he has this in the bag 😭😭😭😭😭."
User @brakhijo advised:
"Get married young enjoy the days of thy youth with your partner grow old, you guys see other children?"
User @she_belongs_to_god_09 explained:
"It's my first time seeing them, but I already love this couple, let me hit the plus button 😍❤️😂."
User @spanjour24uur1 commented on the scarf, adding:
"Expensive scarf, hey! 🔥🔥🔥💯Benefits of being a city makoti😂😂😂."
User @skedokeemz
"Keep her🔥🔥🙌 she dances like a real makoti. uyambona umuntu ongayijayiveli ibaccadi nje (you can see someone who does not dance for Baccadi music), she's for keeps."
User @gugubhengu879 motivated the couple, adding:
"Don't stop trying, soon you'll make it. I see some improvement because I can't even do those moves, I have two left feet 😂."
