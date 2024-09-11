A cute interracial couple had the online community entertained after sharing a video of their dance moves

The young couple did a choreography to a popular amapiano song, leaving the online community amused

Social media users took to the comment section to share how much they enjoyed their moves

A cute couple received lots of love after sharing their amapiano dance moves. Image @thecitymakoti

A young makoti shared a video taken at home while doing dance choreography with her husband.

The content creator posted her video on her TkTok account under the user handle @thecitymakoti, which received 1.1M views, 101 likes, and almost 400 comments.

The couple show off their moves

In the video, the wife wears a makoti regalia with a scarf around her waist. They start dancing to Felo Le Tee, featuring DJ Maohirisa and DJ Biza's Yebo Lapho.

Watch the video below:

The dance-off leaves many fascinated

After watching the video, many online community members commented on the expensive scarf placed around the waist by @thecitymakoti, while others expressed how good they are as a couple.

User @lusivematya was left in stitches, commenting:

"Sihle really thinks he has this in the bag 😭😭😭😭😭."

User @brakhijo advised:

"Get married young enjoy the days of thy youth with your partner grow old, you guys see other children?"

User @she_belongs_to_god_09 explained:

"It's my first time seeing them, but I already love this couple, let me hit the plus button 😍❤️😂."

User @spanjour24uur1 commented on the scarf, adding:

"Expensive scarf, hey! 🔥🔥🔥💯Benefits of being a city makoti😂😂😂."

User @skedokeemz

"Keep her🔥🔥🙌 she dances like a real makoti. uyambona umuntu ongayijayiveli ibaccadi nje (you can see someone who does not dance for Baccadi music), she's for keeps."

User @gugubhengu879 motivated the couple, adding:

"Don't stop trying, soon you'll make it. I see some improvement because I can't even do those moves, I have two left feet 😂."

