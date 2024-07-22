A cute couple is trending for a sweet moment they shared at a farmer's market

The two love birds existed in their own bubble while dancing to a Tamia classic love song, 'So Into You'

Mzansi had mixed reviews of the video circulating online and shared their thoughts

A beautiful couple on Twitter had us wishing for our own soulmate.

A Mzansi couple showed each other love by dancing to Tamia classic. Image: @_BlackZa/Twitter/@realttamiaworld/Instagram

The couple existed in a world known by them where they danced to a classic love song.

Couple dances in middle of farmers' market to a Tamia classic

Love is the one language that genuinely connects humans. Love from friendship, family, and relationships is always worth celebrating. The safe space creates abundant joy that can be communicated without speaking.

Two love birds showed each other love without saying a word in Moderfontein, Gauteng. They were filmed existing in their own dimension, dancing to a popular classic song, 'So Into You' by Tamia.

The couple seemed to be in a celebrated black romance film as they slowly danced in the middle of a farmer's market. Someone who could not resist the urge to capture the perfect romance moment shared the video on Twitter.

They captioned the post:

"This couple here at farmers market they even wearing matching clothes."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the romantic moment

@NtateWilliams thought that:

"It was her idea."

@EzamaCirha noticed the boyfriend's feminine energy:

"What's with the earrings hanging on the boyfriend?"

@DonaldMakhasane expressed his jealousy:

"Shame, pity it will end in tears."

@mabasotf turned into a fortune teller:

"Someone fell pregnant that night."

@Machoc_ asked a fitting question:

"Are you sure you’re not a wedding guest?"

