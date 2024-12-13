Global site navigation

"She Can't Run Away": Risky 'Drift' Marriage Proposal Leaves SA Floored
Family and Relationships

"She Can't Run Away": Risky 'Drift' Marriage Proposal Leaves SA Floored

by  Johana Mukandila 2 min read
  • A viral TikTok video of a car proposal left many people in South Africa cracking up in laughter
  • The footage gained massive traction online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes
  • It sparked a huge conversation among online users who poked fun at the proposal, and others expressed their thoughts

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

One gent did the unthinkable, taking many online viewers by storm, and the clip of his gesture went viral.

A marriage proposal in Cape Town left many people cracking up in laughter.
A marriage proposal in Cape Town left people with mixed reactions. Image: @micaela_desai12
Source: TikTok

Risky 'drift' proposal leaves SA floored

The video shared by TikTok user @micaela_desai12 shows the young hun and her boo standing in the middle of the road.

The gent went down on one knee to ask his woman for her hand in marriage while a car spun around them in circles, sparking a widespread online reaction among peeps and leaving many stunned.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While taking to her TikTok caption, @micaela_desai12 shared how she felt about the unusual marriage proposal, saying:

Read also

"So beautiful": Man's sweet homecoming surprise from his bae warms hearts, SA gushes

"Proposal of a car enthusiasts dream loved every spilt second.... Nothing harder than a Cape Town view proposal."

@micaela_desai12's video became an instant hit online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the marriage proposal video

Social media users responded with mixed reactions to the marriage proposal TikTok clip. Some flocked to the comments section, cracking jokes, while others simply laughed it off.

Kylie Sias said:

"No. No. How is this romantic?! It's more dangerous than anything."

Natashaxox added:

"This is more for him than for her."

Palesa Smith shared:

"How is this not romantic, or am I toxic."

Tyler gushed, saying:

"The best proposal."

Gifted_one1 cracked a joke, saying:

"She's saying yes cause she be fearing for her life."

Sameerahminty22 wished them well, adding:

"Officially off the market, my favourite. I'm so happy for you, baby girl @Mics_12."

Read also

"The mouse cooks?": SA reacts to viral TikTok video of mouse's miraculous stunt

Zerina commented:

"I won't be able to concentrate on the proposal, my anxiety."

3 epic marriage proposals in South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Hot: