"She Can't Run Away": Risky 'Drift' Marriage Proposal Leaves SA Floored

A viral TikTok video of a car proposal left many people in South Africa cracking up in laughter

The footage gained massive traction online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes

It sparked a huge conversation among online users who poked fun at the proposal, and others expressed their thoughts

One gent did the unthinkable, taking many online viewers by storm, and the clip of his gesture went viral.

A marriage proposal in Cape Town left people with mixed reactions. Image: @micaela_desai12

Source: TikTok

Risky 'drift' proposal leaves SA floored

The video shared by TikTok user @micaela_desai12 shows the young hun and her boo standing in the middle of the road.

The gent went down on one knee to ask his woman for her hand in marriage while a car spun around them in circles, sparking a widespread online reaction among peeps and leaving many stunned.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

While taking to her TikTok caption, @micaela_desai12 shared how she felt about the unusual marriage proposal, saying:

"Proposal of a car enthusiasts dream loved every spilt second.... Nothing harder than a Cape Town view proposal."

@micaela_desai12's video became an instant hit online, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the marriage proposal video

Social media users responded with mixed reactions to the marriage proposal TikTok clip. Some flocked to the comments section, cracking jokes, while others simply laughed it off.

Kylie Sias said:

"No. No. How is this romantic?! It's more dangerous than anything."

Natashaxox added:

"This is more for him than for her."

Palesa Smith shared:

"How is this not romantic, or am I toxic."

Tyler gushed, saying:

"The best proposal."

Gifted_one1 cracked a joke, saying:

"She's saying yes cause she be fearing for her life."

Sameerahminty22 wished them well, adding:

"Officially off the market, my favourite. I'm so happy for you, baby girl @Mics_12."

Zerina commented:

"I won't be able to concentrate on the proposal, my anxiety."

3 epic marriage proposals in South Africa

A man asked his bae's hand in marriage in the sweetest way, and netizens were left in their feelings.

The gentleman took his hun on a beacation in Durban, where he decided to pop the big question.

One young gent dropped to one knee in a classic display of love and devotion to his girlfriend.

Source: Briefly News