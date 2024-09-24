A local beauty salon shared a video on TikTok of how they did a girl's makeup for her matric dance

The short clip showed how the girl looked before and then cut to how she transformed after the makeup was applied

Many social media users fell in love with the young lady's beauty, saying she looked stunning before the transformation

A girl transformed after having her makeup done for her matric dance. Images: @sbowiisglamstudio / TikTok, Londi Purity Thabethe / Facebook

Source: UGC

Many girls spend weeks preparing for their matric dance, choosing unique hairstyles and professionally doing their makeup to look their best for the big night. One girl stunned everyone with a remarkable makeup transformation, skillfully covering the burn marks on her face and radiating confidence.

Made up with the makeup

The TikTok account Sbowii's Glam Studio (@sbowiisglamstudio) uploaded a video of one of their makeup artists doing a girl's makeup for her matric dance.

The video showed how the girl, Londi Thabethe, looked before the professionals applied the makeup. The clip then cuts to the high schooler, who looks gorgeous with makeup.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Take a look at the makeup transformation in the video below:

Girl's makeup transformation intrigues SA

Thousands of social media users commented on the girl's beauty, saying she looked stunning with and without makeup.

@wifewanatty said to the online community:

"Honestly, she didn't need makeup. Her beauty is just out of this world."

@princesskamo24 spoke of the girl's character:

"She looks like a nice person by just looking at her eyes."

@lerato_leee shared in the comment section:

"A versatile queen. Stunning with and without. Great work, sis."

In awe, @mbaliemolibeli wrote:

"Wow, how beautiful is she? I love her smile and eyes. I pray she gets someone who will see her beauty beneath the scars. Beautiful."

@amu_craftyprincess told app users:

"She's so beautiful before and after."

@nonto_april applauded the makeup artist:

"She looks absolutely stunning! With or without makeup. You did a great job."

Girl wears anime-inspired matric dance dress

In another story, Briefly News reported about a proud aunty who showed online users that her niece wore an anime-inspired dress to her matric dance.

Members of the online community flooded the comment section with compliments over the creativity shown.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News