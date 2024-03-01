A clip of two school girls went viral online on social media, and people could not get over their looks

The adorable pair's video attracted many views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok

Netizens were left in awe at their beauty as they rushed to the comments section to gush over the stunners

Two school girls took the internet by storm after posting a video of themselves on TikTok, which left many people obsessed.

Two school girls wowed social media users with their remarkable beauty in a TikTok video. Image:@rubyvickersxo

Source: TikTok

"Barbie in two shades": School girl's face beat wow netizens

The TikTok clip posted by @rubyvickersxo on the video platform shows the two girls in their computer lab at school. The African girl stood up while the white girl sat as they filmed their adorable video. The pair were dressed in their school uniform.

People were left in awe of their beauty as their clip gathered over 783K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok.

Watch the video of the gorgeous girls below:

Social media users gushed over the young stunners

The online community was stunned by the young ladies' beauty as they flocked to the comments section to send them heartwarming messages.

Isla said:

"Omg, you are both gorgeous."

Amber wrote:

"Literally the most gorgeous girls ever."

User added:

"Pretty girlies."

Isla was in complete awe of the two school girls' beauty, saying:

"Wow, they are both so stunning."

Leonie asked:

"How can u both look so pretty in school I look like a drowned rat."

User commented:

"@savana x wish I looked like that in school."

Source: Briefly News