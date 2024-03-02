A TikTok video shows what students at Northwest University (NWU) Potchefstroom have to go through because of monkeys

People were entertained after seeing a video of one primate that got close to students in a building

Online users were amused by the antics that the small monkey got up to when one lady was distracted

A TikTok video shows a little monkey getting up to no good. A clip of a monkey recorded at the NWU campus in Potchefstroom went viral.

A TikTok video shows a monkey at NWU Potchefstroom campus stealing food through a window. Image: @kutycashhun

Source: TikTok

The video of the monkey received more than 29,000 likes. There were many comments from people who thought the monkey video was hilarious.

NWU monkey becomes TikTok viral sensation

In a TikTok video, a monkey stole food through the window after spotting it on a lady's desk. In the clip, the tiny primate reached over and started eating as she watched.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video below:

Peeps amused by monkey at NWU

The bizarre clip amused many. Netizens were amused that monkeys are a common problem at NWU after creator @kutycashhun explained that the primates interact with them often.

Read the comments below:

Shereeennn said:

"Yoh it once chased me on campus for my pie."

We_nkosi was amused:

"And he ate it infront of you."

Sibahle Ntluko wrote:

"Life yase Potchefstroom."

sandiswa_mazwi joked:

"It's giving "'ja clever sengifikile ubuthini'. Hlala kahle one move uzokhala."

FatBatman laughed:

"Bengithi yiNMU."

Trizzydome asked:

"Why is everyone so calm? Is this normal?"

Kutycas, the creator replied:

"Yes it is, sometimes they grab phones and destroy laptops."

SA tells stories of monkeys causing trouble

Briefly News previously reported that a woman from the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University posted how their campus is under the terror of monkeys.

The primates chase, bully them and even steal their food from them in a hilarious video that left netizens in stitches.

@tina__547 posted the video on TikTok, which over 150K people viewed in under three days. In the clip, the monkeys commit various acts of terror against the unsuspecting students and victims. They chase a young woman who wants to throw some trash away. They chase little children who cannot escape fast enough.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News