These high school girls took to social media, where they shared an amapiano dance video that has gone viral

In the TikTok clip, the young ladies are seen dropping their impressive moves

Mzansi people have gone wild in the comments over the video, hyping the girls up

Two high school girls are serving flames that some Mzansi citizens can’t even handle. Dancing to amapiano, the stunners showed their undeniable talent!

Cape Town school girls danced to Bhebha 2.0 in a TikTok video. Image: @lil.tee_green

Source: TikTok

Two young girls dancing to amapiano on TikTok

A video posted by @lil.tee_green on TikTok showcases the Curro school huns dancing away to Bhebha (feat. Bepa, Double D, Jazzy Avenue) - Tskay, Omaan and Ocean Biller. The young ladies’ dance moves have people hella impressed.

The clip has gathered over 1.5 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens clap for the young girls’ lit moves

People flooded the comment section to hype the ladies’ dance video. They couldn’t get over their confidence, while others gushed over the girls' beauty, saying:

Mimi said:

"I'm convinced curro huns are God's favourites."

Twizzyboi could not believe how gorgeous the girls looked, adding:

"Curro huns are mooi, yoh."

Sonkosi Nolwazi simply said:

"Pretty ladies."

Sibusiso Blessing was not feeling the ladies' dance moves, adding:

"These ones are not dancing. They are advertising their beauty, and it seems like they won."

Hipsy lipsy commented:

"The aim was not to sweat."

Ur chubby girl lesedi could not get over the women's beauty, saying:

"The way they are sooo beautiful, they look like dolls."

