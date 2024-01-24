A video was shared on social media showcasing a group of students standing on stage about to perform

In the clip, the learners seem to be having technological issues; however, one person in the team took it upon themselves to entertain the crowd

The boy’s comedic act left South Africans in stitches as they flooded the comment section

Source: Getty Images

Student performs a comedic skit

A video posted by @yourfavtswanahun has gathered over 513.1k viewers and thousands of likes and comments in one day. In the clip, a group of learners were up on stage, and it appears they were about to perform. However, the students seemed to be facing technological issues, so one pupil took it upon himself to keep the crowd entertained as the other group members sorted out the problem.

The young man took the mic and expressed himself comedically, saying many funny words that kept the audience laughing.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi laughs at the amusing learner

Not only was the audience left in laughter, but the rest of South Africa could not contain themselves as they flooded the comment section saying:

Tsakane Vero Bilas could not help but notice one of his fellow teammates next to him laugh uncontrollably:

"Check how van Rensburg next to him is finished from laughter neh this one is a natural performer."

Prudee poked fun at herself, saying:

"I guess my kids are gonna be like this cos this is exactly me, Shem."

Tebogokgolanemohl wrote:

"That time, he was supposed to do a mic test."

Barcode Nkuna

"Every time he says a word, that lough gets more momentum."

Kealeboga Patricia commended:

"I always say black child fit everywhere they go lekgowa couldn't hold himself from laughing."

Duduzile_khoza2.2oh added:

"Keeping the crowd entertained while his team sorts out whatever technicality… and it worked."

