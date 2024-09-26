A TikTok video showed a young lady at prom wearing a unique silver and white feathery dress

However, from the video, it seemed the girl struggled to walk in her outfit as she made her way to the entrance of a building

While some social media users in the comment section loved the dress, others thought it was too much

A girl struggled to walk in her feathery dress. Images: @st.josephcentenary.ss.n

For many children, prom is a special celebration where they showcase their best attire, hoping to leave a lasting impression. However, one girl's feathery outfit sparked mixed reactions, as the extravagant fabric made it difficult for her to walk properly.

Birds of a feather strut together

St. Joseph Centenary S.S. Ndeeba, a school in Uganda which uses the handle @st.josephcentenary.ss.n on TikTok, uploaded a video of one of its learners making her way to prom.

The girl wore a silver dress with white feathery leaves in front. The garment also had a long train that dragged along as she walked. However, as the girl walked, there seemed to be a bit of a struggle.

Nevertheless, the young lady looked beautiful in her prom outfit.

Watch the video below:

Internet shares thoughts on prom dress

Social media users had split reviews about the girl's outfit. While some thought it was over the top and questioned the material, others loved the garment's design.

@gomo.modisee asked in the comment section:

"Is this tin foil, or is it just my eyes?"

@thisaintremo shared their thoughts, saying:

"This kind of ate, though."

Many people agreed with @patriciawaamolenhlose, who said:

"Simplicity is key."

@bianca_appeltjie said to app users after seeing the girl walk:

"I would want to walk in comfort, yoh."

@hebron662 shared their reality, saying:

"This is exactly how I walk in heels."

@444.yaone enjoyed the video and said:

"The type of vibe I'm bringing to prom."

@user5422279188203 laughed and commented:

"Fashion will be the end of us one day."

