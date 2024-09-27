“Who Were You Cooking?”: Woman Leaves Witchcraft for God, Video Amazes Internet

A woman on TikTok shared with app users that she left witchcraft behind and turned to Christianity

The video the woman shared showed what she looked like in the past, the tools she used, and life as a woman praising God

Many members of the online community applauded the woman's spiritual transformation, while others questioned what they saw in the video

A woman proudly shared that she turned to God after leaving witchcraft. Images: @benedetta33333

Source: TikTok

Many people find themselves on different spiritual journeys, and some make significant changes in the hope of living a more fulfilling and meaningful life. One woman briefly shared her story of leaving witchcraft behind and embracing a life dedicated to praising God.

From reading bones to reading the Bible

A woman named Benedetta, also known as Toni, who uses the TikTok handle @benedetta33333, uploaded a video many found inspirational. In it, she shows that she left a life of witchcraft after she found God.

The post also showed Toni and the tools she used during her witchcraft days, which included feathers, bones and other objects. The video then cuts to a happy Toni and snippets of her baptism.

Watch the video below:

Internet reacts to woman's spiritual transformation

Thousands of social media users flooded the comment section with well wishes for the woman who accepted God into her life. Others wondered about what she was doing in her former life, as shown in the video.

@jodiannmichaels adored the video and said:

"Wow, so beautiful. God is good."

A surprised @aggie_pulane wrote in the comment section:

"Haibo, the enemy had you for real."

Looking at all the tools the woman used to use in witchcraft, @letsom__ humorously asked:

"Bathong, chemical engineering, my sister?"

@natashathwala2 also comically shared their question:

"Who were you cooking?"

@brittanymaeliving shared with the online community:

"When I hear this music, I never pass up these videos. One of my favourite trends! God is good."

@freckleface_ortiz said to the Christian woman:

"The enemy thought he had me too! Let's keep sharing the amazing power of our Savior, sis."

Wife shows hubby's witchcraft attempt to get rid of her

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed all the things her husband allegedly used to kill her through witchcraft in their home.

The woman's revelations stunned the online community, which flooded the comment section with their thoughts on the matter.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News