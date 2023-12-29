A TikTok video showing a religious moment was a viral hit on social media as people saw a woman's spiritual journey

People were amazed after seeing what a woman went through getting baptised deep in nature, surrounded by leaders

Online users had jokes about the woman who was at the hands of a priest who was eager to ensure she was a saved soul

A woman went viral for being sanctified in an interesting way. The lady's video was a viral hit, as many people were amused.

A TikTok video shows a priest baptising a woman, and people had lots of jokes. Image: @paidalitytheecutie

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman and the priest received more than 800 000 likes. There were more than 40,000 comments that had hilarious takes on the situation.

Woman baptised vigorously in TikTok video

A woman in a TikTok video @paidalitytheecutie was at a river for a type of. In the clip, the priest pinched her nose and then submerged her multiple times and added a final splash.

Watch the clip below:

SA thoroughly amused by woman

Online users commented with funny jokes about the baptism. Many thought the woman looked like she was scared.

Sarbøy Dc said:

"Was the last splash necessary?"

nxumalo909 commented:

"Eyyyy Zion church baptis is not easy guys."

katchy added:

"The water I repeat the water, just do it in the bathtub abeg."

pee makutyality wrote:

"Ummm congratulations even ku zion we do that."

Gloful joked:

"The finisher."

Trudy-Ann Johnson added:

"The way she feared for her life is like her soul has left her body thrice and came back."

Tasha Reed laughed:

"Not that last splash to the face!"

Bizarre church moment goes viral

In a related video, a priest went viral for using a sanctified jacket. People were suspicious of its legitimacy after seeing him.

Source: Briefly News