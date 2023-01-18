One priest never expected to almost drown when baptising a woman and it was caught on camera

People tried their best not to laugh but couldn’t hold it back, so they asked God for forgiveness

While it is unchristian to laugh at anyone almost drowning, let alone a priest, some people just couldn’t hold it in. A TikTok video of a priest almost drowning during a baptism has gone viral.

A priest went for a dip during a baptism and it was caught on camera. Image: Twitter / @kulanicool

Africa produces some of the most questionable content when it comes to religious leaders. This is on the lighter side but cringy nonetheless.

Twitter user @kulanicool shared the TikTok clip showing a woman dragging a priest into the water with her. Sis was having none of this dunking business.

Take a look:

Mzansi people repent for their laughter

Some people tried really hard not to laugh, but they just could not hold it back. People had a good chuckle in the comments.

Here are just a few:

@masego_amantle said:

“I didn't plan to laugh at this but satane said wa dlala wena.”

@jtmagolego said:

“You're coming down with me.”

@mohato_san said:

“When the hunter becomes the hunted.”

@Commodo6 said:

“We in together”

