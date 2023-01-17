Fast-Food Worker Drops Cell Phone in Deep Fryer, TikTok Video Leaves People Gasping: She Got It With the Tongs
- A CCTV camera caught footage of a woman dropping her cell phone into a fryer at work
- TikTok user @ninhnclqf6o shared the footage showing the woman who reacted quickly
- People got salty by saying it was karma for being on her cell phone during work
Dropping your cell phone in the toilet is one thing, but a deep fryer is next level. A fast-food worker lost her cell phone to sizzling hot oil and couldn’t believe her eyes.
Some people have lost their phones off of cliffs, to the toilet and in a whole bunch of weird and wonderful ways, but this takes the cake... or the hot chips.
TikTok user @ninhnclqf6o shared a video showing the woman dropping her phone into the fryer and then pulling it out with tongs. Her face said it all!
People claim it was karma for being on her phone at work
The comment section got a bit salty with people saying that she got what was coming for being on her phone during work.
Take a look:
@Sam Aka Thuggin said:
“That's why you aren't supposed to be on your phone at work.”
@Ricky said:
“Hahahaha that's what you get for playing with your phone while working.”
@user4596628116112 said:
“I hope they changed the oil!! That kitchen already looks questionable.”
@yourlocalneighborhoodcryptid said:
“She's lucky it didn't go boom.”
