A CCTV camera caught footage of a woman dropping her cell phone into a fryer at work

TikTok user @ninhnclqf6o shared the footage showing the woman who reacted quickly

People got salty by saying it was karma for being on her cell phone during work

Dropping your cell phone in the toilet is one thing, but a deep fryer is next level. A fast-food worker lost her cell phone to sizzling hot oil and couldn’t believe her eyes.

A woman working a fryer almost lost her phone to hot oil. Image: TikTok / @ninhnclqf6o

Some people have lost their phones off of cliffs, to the toilet and in a whole bunch of weird and wonderful ways, but this takes the cake... or the hot chips.

TikTok user @ninhnclqf6o shared a video showing the woman dropping her phone into the fryer and then pulling it out with tongs. Her face said it all!

People claim it was karma for being on her phone at work

The comment section got a bit salty with people saying that she got what was coming for being on her phone during work.

Take a look:

@Sam Aka Thuggin said:

“That's why you aren't supposed to be on your phone at work.”

@Ricky said:

“Hahahaha that's what you get for playing with your phone while working.”

@user4596628116112 said:

“I hope they changed the oil!! That kitchen already looks questionable.”

@yourlocalneighborhoodcryptid said:

“She's lucky it didn't go boom.”

“I’m enjoying this”: Mzansi reacts to hilarious videos, locals imitate WWE stars

In other news, Briefly News reported that South Africans are creative people in nature and that comes to the fore in a viral video where two guys are seen playing a game of wrestling.

The video is well captured and shows a story where the two creative guys erected a beautiful stage mimicking that of World Wrestling Entertainment also known as 'Smackdown'.

As posted by @KulaniCool on Twitter, the clip is collecting funny reactions and Briefly News headed to the comments section to pick up a few remarks. The guys really planned their thing and as one comes to enter the stage, there’s some fire that’s seen on the floor of the stage.

