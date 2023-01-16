A video showing a woman who has both a husband and boyfriend frazzled some people

Widely followed Twitter page @ClownWorld_ shared the video showing the unusual situation

People could not wrap their heads around what they saw and took to the comments in disbelief

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users all over the world were left gobsmacked by a video where a woman calls her husband and boyfriend into the kitchen for hugs.

A woman who has both a husband and boyfriend left social media users frazzled. Image: (Twitter / @ClownWorld_)

Source: Twitter

Polygamy is not as uncommon as it used to be. However, a woman with multiple male partners is not how you normally see it.

Woman with a husband and boyfriend shows them off on Twitter

Widely followed Twitter page @ClownWorld_ shared the video showing two men walking into the kitchen where a woman was waiting for them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One man hugs the woman and the other man gives her a kiss. The first man then returns and stands awkwardly in front of the woman and then gives her another hug.

The people on social media had a lot to say about the situation

This is not what anyone was expecting. Some had to read the caption a few times before accepting that the woman had both a husband and a boyfriend and they were two different men who lived in the same home.

Take a look at some of the shock:

@elmc_naneng said:

“Which one is the husband though? LMFAO”

@x_notyourkat said:

“Wait, husband and boyfriend…?”

@thumper777_gold said:

“He kept his arms up at the end as a protest. He’s obviously unhappy but won’t admit it. She thinks she’s superior and performing an “experiment”. This is not healthy.”

@BilliamBattles said:

“The husband gotta be the dude that needed the extra hug, he looks STRESSED.”

@byrnesmom said:

“I have a friend who lives with her husband and boyfriend. She has two kids with her husband, one with her boyfriend. It’s weird AF.”

Polyandry life: Bonang Matheba wants two husbands, thinks about the possibility

In related news, Briefly News reported that the topic of a woman having two husbands has been hot on the tongues of social media users and Mzansi television personality Bonang Matheba is playing around with the possibility of having multiple husbands.

Replying to a tweet about polyandry, Bonang was all for it and said that she would like to give it a try. Bonang wants to have two husbands and she's ready to go for it. She tweeted:

"Yes! I want two husbands."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News