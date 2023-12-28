A viral TikTok video shows a cow that was in serious trouble while trying to get across a flooded river

People were invested in whether the cow would make it after seeing it do the most fighting against Mother Nature

The video got a lot of attention from online users who were entertained by the woman who was nervous about the cow

A cow in a TikTok video was stuck in a dangerous spot. The farm animal was doing its best to deal with the situation, and a woman recorded it.

A TikTok video show a cow trying to fight a strong river current, and Mzansi was touched a woman cheered for it. Image: @nokwena

Source: TikTok

The video got thousands of likes from people who were touched. Netizens commented discussing how the woman sounded worried about the animal.

Cow in TikTok video powers through current

A cow was stuck in the middle of a river without a strong current. In the video posted by @nokwena it tried to fight and not be swept away, and she was yelling words of encouragement.

Watch the clip below:

South Africa roots for cow in TikTok

Many people commented on how worried the woman was about the cow. Many credited her with saving the cow. Read what people had to say below.

Precious said:

"Her screams were more like prayer for that cow,I think if she wasn’t there ibizohamba inkomo ibisingumnikelo emanzini."

Mr Sneaker Cleaner wrote:

"This cow is a fighter just like me."

ALPH MOL commented:

"Since I was born never saw or heard that a cow has drown, no matter how full the river can be."

MaKhumalo added:

"Exactly what we need the voice of a person who believes we can come out of any situation your words gave encouragement and support buka nje isiyosho ukuthi ngiphunyule ekufen ngezwi lomemezayo."

Mthoko Dona applauded:

"Imagine someone screaming at you giving you hope and courage to fight for your life. You played a very big role sisi syabonga. In life we need people like you when we failing to reach our dreams."

