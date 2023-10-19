A crocodile was found at a police station in Durban North in KwaZulu Natal in the middle of the night

The crocodile was discovered to be 3.3 metres tall and was safely captured after a resident contacted the IPSS Search and rescue

Netizens compared it to the Minister of Police Bheki Cele and roasted it in the comment section and said that it came to catch crooked cops in the act

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans compared a crocodile found in Durban at a police station to Bheki Cele. Image: IPSS S&R

Source: Facebook

South Africans roasted a 3.3-metre crocodile spotted at a police station in KwaZulu Natal. The reptile was located behind a police station near Mandeni, and police were terrified and called a rescue mission to relieve them of the unwanted visitor.

Crocodile found at police station

According to Times LIVE, the police station contacted the IPSS Search and Rescue on Wednesday (18 October) evening. The call was made by a local with experience capturing the animals. The animal was captured, and once it was safely secured, it was loaded onto the back of a van. It will be relocated to the Hluhluwe area. Catch the Facebook post here.

Crocodile compared to Bheki Cele

South Africans commenting on Facebook roasted the animal and joked about it, comparing it to Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Carvin Pono Motsumi said:

“It came to check if the station is not corrupt, including the officers themselves.”

Herman Singh was impressed:

“I would like to meet the person that strapped this creature. I need advice on Xmas gift-wrapping.”

Thubelihle Ka Mntimande Ngwenya remarked:

“It’s Bhki Cele in disguise.”

Lucky Khunou opined:

“The croc just wanted to certify some documents, bathong.”

Xola Mpoza Vuma exclaimed:

“It wants to kill Bheki Cele for being an amateur.”

Daddie Libertie Wangu Hangu wrote:

“South African police buildings have been robbed so easily that even Lacosts had to try his luck. Robbed at mouth point. He won’t even go to court because they will release him soon.”

Seiro Othoane:

“It got tired of waiting for progress reports on its case.”

Mzamo joked:

“The big guy wanted to open a case. Turns up he gets arrested for visiting the police station. He was probably on the most-wanted list. He should sue!”

Cebolenkosi Sizwe S’biya commented:

“Bheki Cele was spotted on the scene.”

Giant snake caught after eating monkey

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a colossal snake was caught in KwaZulu-Natal after it ate a monkey.

A TikTok video of the snake went viral, and the serpent’s belly was bulging, which showed that the animal had just eaten the primate for lunch. Netizens were stunned; some felt bad that the snake was disturbed from its lunch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News