A huge snake was caught in an estate on the KZN coastline and people were shocked

A TikTok account named @capturenature1 shared a video showing the huge snake that just ate a monkey

Some felt sorry for the poor snake as it had just eaten while others shivered in fear

While the cold weather should have us seeing fewer snakes, that does not mean they are completely gone. A huge snake was found in a sought-after estate in KZN, and the video has gone viral.

TikTok account @capturenature1 shared a wild video showing the huge snake that just ate an entire monkey. Image: TikTok account @capturenature1

Source: TikTok

Snakes are not a favourite in Mzansi. Not only are they seen as bad omens in many cultures, but they are also just a general fear for many people in society.

TikTok video shows huge snake caught in KZN after eating a monkey

A snake rescue TikTok account named @capturenature1 shared a video showing the huge snake that was caught. The snake had a big bulge in its body as it had apparently just eaten a whole monkey.

Take a look at this massive snake:

Mzansi people are shocked by the size of the snake

People took to the comments to share their disbelief in the size of the snake. Some were sad that the snake was in distress and hoped that it was taken care of, and released in a safe place.

Read some of the comments:

Sniper City said:

“Putting a snake under distress after a meal will only result in the snake regurgitating the meal.”

sisekelo34 said:

“I am definitely not going to Zimbali as broke as I am....it can never be me.”

Keshnee Govender said:

“I hope the snake is safe now.”

Abu Mzwakali said:

“Zimbali and Pythons ♀️Never going there again thanks.”

Penny said:

“He just ate, why would you harass it this way.... Leave him be.”

