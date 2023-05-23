A Mzansi man was thrown when his new Jordan 5s sneakers started playing music

TikTok user @sedi_ftb shared a hilarious video of the lit designer shoes playing music

The people of Mzansi couldn’t help but laugh and roasted the guy in the comments

Buying knockoff clothing is nothing new in Mzansi, but finding hidden speakers in sneakers is not something you see every day. Our guy was gobsmacked when he pulled the tongue off his new shoes, and it started playing music, lol.

TikTok user @sedi_ftb shared a hilarious video of his new sneakers playing music. Image: Getty Images and TikTok / @sedi_ftb

Source: Getty Images

Jordan 5s sneakers are not cheap; they retail for over R5k. So, we can’t even bash the guy for buying them from a place we are pretty sure he knew was not legit.

TikTok video shows Jordan 5s sneakers with built-in speaker

TikTok user @sedi_ftb shared a hilarious video showing the sick pair of Jordan 5s sneakers he bought on Small Street. The best part, though, is when he pushed the tongue, and it started playing music!

Buying knockoff shoes will humble you. Can you imagine knocking your foot in public and your sneakers spark a grove?! Take a look at this priceless moment:

Mzansi people have a laugh at the grove-inducing sneakers

People couldn’t help but laugh. The jokes dropped in the comment section were on form, and peeps did not hold back.

Read some of the funny comments:

Jenniferblanco said:

“’I add music for you my friend cheap cheap’”

said:

“Tell me you’re joking”

Mel❤️| UGC Creator said:

"These would slap at groove are they Bluetooth "

Bulela Sikithi said:

“There’s no way ”

Melly Nyamzie said:

“At least you won’t be bored wearing these”

