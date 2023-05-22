One woman is still heartbroken about her dog that went missing two years ago and isn’t giving up hope

She went on a local radio station to offer a R10k reward to anyone who finds her precious Luke

Mzansi people sympathised with the woman but couldn’t understand how she is still on it two years later

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Dogs become like children to some people. This woman refuses to give up hope on finding her beagle baby that went missing two years ago, and her sizeable reward has many people confused.

The lady went on a local radio station to offer a R10k reward to anyone who finds her precious lost dog Luke. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

If your child went missing, you wouldn’t give up hope, would you? While that’s how this woman feels, and R10k is nothing if she can get her baby back.

Pretoria woman offers R10k reward for missing dog

Jacaranda FM reported that Soné, a woman from Pretoria-North, is looking for her beagle dog, Luke, who went missing two years ago after a nasty thunderstorm.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Speaking about her beloved fur baby, the woman shared that she has a R10k reward for the person who reunites her with him. Soné was very emotional.

South African citizens try and comprehend what is going on

TimesLIVE posted the news on Facebook, and it got people talking. While many understand the love for a dog, putting out a reward two years later is something that sent them.

Read some of the comments:

Fuji Blck said:

“I could find a similar dog and say it's the one. Just had amnesia, so it doesn’t remember her.”

Nkosenye Biyela said:

“These people must just heal, forgive and forget. I know the feeling.”

Simphiwe Bfg Zwane said:

“Where is that dog I'll start searching immediately…”

King Sheriff Jeremiah Mathaba said:

“This dog probably living in the streets now with a new name (Bobby) and eating fish.”

Kgomotso Tshukudu said:

“I feel sorry for her...sorry just adopt and another one maybe the void won't be felt.”

Millie Gray said:

“I feel sad for the owner. I just wonder if it's still possible so late in time to find this dog. But who knows, miracles do happen.”

Mzansi screams at TikTok video of dog’s reaction to seeing a lion: “Lost the dawg in him”

In other news, Briefly News reported that dogs might chase cats, but clearly, there is a size limit. Someone took their dog on a game drive and video recorded their reaction to seeing a lion. It is safe to say they were not about to chase that kitty!

Animal content makes for some of the funniest posts on social media. They are generally innocent, relatable and hella funny, just like this one.

Widely followed Twitter page @DailyLoud shared the video showing the dog holding back its bark when seeing a lion. Nature works in mysterious ways because the dog instinctively knew that this kitty was far superior.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News