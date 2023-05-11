South African deep house DJ, Oscar Mbo, was trolled on Twitter for allegedly wearing fake designer clothes

Some fans stood up for him, while others expressed their disappointment in him for wearing counterfeit items

The debate sparked a conversation about the societal pressure to wear designer clothes and the impact of capitalism on fashion

South African deep house music DJ, Oscar Mbo was trolled on Twitter for allegedly wearing fake designer apparel.

The trolling of DJ Oscar Mbo over alleged fake designer clothes

The Asambeni musician is known for his flamboyant clothing choices and flashy lifestyle. But one tweep says Mbo is not the style icon that he implies he is.

Taking to Twitter, @Mperekeng21 posted:

"#Oscar Mbo Met Oscar Mbo the first man to wear Gucci that cost less than R7"

Reactions to the Oscar Mbo controversy

South Africans were bemused by this revelation and couldn't understand why Oscar would wear fakes.

@Slenda05 said:

"So njengoba ephapha ugqoka ama-fake...?"

@Billa_bonga commented:

"Cannot believe we’ve come to know and accept this dude as a counterfeit dude. Ayilunganga lento."

@TucheMaqubela tweeted"

"I hate people who wear fakes with all my heart.bangambulala umntu serious."

Some fans though, stood up for Oscar, saying clothes are just clothes and that the DJ should be left alone:

@VonBoulevardier said:

"Leave Oscar man "

@ngwanes0 said:

"This intrigues me because clothes are clothes. Like??? Capitalism annoys me so much."

@Umzulu_Onemali tweeted:

"Mara muhle mos."

@kelevra_bd69 said:

"Umdala bro to be spending your time tarnishing another man's image like this, especially on social media even... come on bro, you can do better."

