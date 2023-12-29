A TiK ToK video went viral showing one uncle during December who was having a blast after some booze

People were thoroughly amused after seeing the man do the most at the family function during Christmas

People cracked jokes about the man in the video who had lost control and caused a big mess for family members to deal with

A man in a TikTok video was very good for getting carried away during the festive season. The gent was with his family when he got too turnt.

A TikTok video shows a drunk uncle who broke the TV mid-dance.

The video of the man received a hundred thousand likes after he caused a lot of damage. The video of the man was a viral hit on TikTok.

Man gets too drunk in family home

A man on TikTok posted by @skyjuiceza shows a drunk uncle who ended up smashing the family TV. Watch the hilarious video below:

South Africa amused by drunk uncle

Many people could relate after seeing the drunk man. Netizens commented that he took the TV prank.

Dineo Majozi commented:

"What’s Christmas without one drunk uncle."

SB MAPS wrote:

"He is prolly the rich uncle too. No one is shouting cause they know he will buy another one."

soyeah added:

"I think he did the TV prank wrong."

user238811991452 said:

"Eish he was trying to entertain his nieces and nephews."

GC Gumbi added:

"Not even a single drop of alcohol."

