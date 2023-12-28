One family is trying their hardest to fight against gender stereotypes, and they made changes to how things work at home

The TikTok video shows how the household flipped the script when it comes to domestic duties over the festive season

Many people were delighted to see that there are some families that are trying to make households more fair

A TikTok creator showed people how their family tries to become more modern. A video shows all the boys in the house taking on different duties.

A TikTok video shows the boys on kitchen duty for the festive season. Image: MoMo Productions / Maskot

Source: Getty Images

The video of the family's progressive moment received thousands of likes. There were many comments from people excited to see the progressive family.

Boys in family do chores in TikTok video

A TikTok video @mathousand_can_dance21 shows a family that did not leave all domestic duties to the women only. The creator detailed that the boys stepped up when the family decided to flip the script.

Watch the video below:

SA loves family new arrangement

Online users could not get over the video of the boys doing housework. Many thought it made a good example for other families.

Trip exclaimed:

"Yohh we love to see it."

Rpiofficial_lesley joked:

"The silence yasas but yoh, they abuse the gents on Christmas yohh."

R applauded:

"I love your family."

khumoballoy added:

"My family did the same this year."

B was amused:

"Lol love that for you guys."

Man takes care of baby

A sweet TikTok video shows a man who was carrying his baby on his back. The man rose to the occasion when his baby wouldn't sleep.

