A video shows a man taking care of his child, and people's hearts were warmed as they watched him be on daddy duty

The gent in the video used an interesting method to try and put his baby to sleep, and it was quite the scene

Online users thought it was interesting to see how the father approached his responsibility with a smile on his face

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A TikTok video of one guy was all the rave with those who watched it. In the clip, the man happily tried to get his baby to sleep.

A dad in a TikTok video shws that he goes the extra mile to put his baby to sleep. Image: @khununu

Source: TikTok

The gent got over 4 000 likes as they enjoyed seeing the present dad. People thought it was a sweet moment of parenthood.

TikTok video of doting dad hard at work warms Mzansi hearts

@khununu posted a video of this father carrying his child on his back. The kid was fussing and not sleeping, so he took matters into his own hands. Watch the video:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mzansi cheers for dedicated father putting in the work with sleepless child

Netizens always enjoy seeing parents take care of their children. People posted that they loved watching the guy take care of his kid.

dearestK said:

"Me right now, these gifts from heaven ziyahlupha and won't let us sleep, being deprived ubuthongo every day is painful."

Troy commented:

"With my first born I done it once,now I'm doing it the whole day and my back and hip are killing me."

Tladi_320d could relate:

"Mjita., we are all in the same boat."

motheowaka bragged:

"Yhooo guys mine sleeps day, and night I just wake her for feeds and nappy change...she's 7days today."

Laurica complained:

"This stage is such a breeze, the toddler stage is showing me flames. I want to cry every day."

Man with baby on back tries put son to sleep, inspires funny suggestions

Briefly News previously reported that a man working hard to put his kid to sleep was a viral hit. The father had a kid strapped to his back to get the job done.

People were amused as they saw how much he was struggling. The Twitter pictures got hundreds of likes from netizens.

Peeps are always amused by parents going through the most. Online users had funny jokes, such as giving the baby alcohol, while others gave real advice. One person suggested a white noise machine which worked for the dad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News