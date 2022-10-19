Global site navigation

Man Breaks Bed in Store in Hilarious Video, Mzansi Peeps Howl at Side-Splitting Incident: “I Am Crying”
Man Breaks Bed in Store in Hilarious Video, Mzansi Peeps Howl at Side-Splitting Incident: "I Am Crying"

by  Siphesihle Luthango
  • A man broke a bed in a store in a hilarious video that South Africans laughed to tears at because of how odd it was
  • Some items in a shopping centre will always pique people's interest, but what they do with them should always be done with caution
  • Mzansi's netizens couldn't deal with how quick and odd the whole event was and shared equally side-splitting memes

A curious man innocently walking in a store saw a bed, jumped on it, and broke it in a hilarious video that South Africans can't stop laughing at.

A man broke a bed while wandering a store.
A man broke a bed while wandering a store, and Mzansi peeps couldn't deal with the odd event. Images: @romanbuso21/ Twitter
@romanbuso21 shared the gut-busting clip on Twitter, where peeps flocked to share their disbelief and wondered why the old man would do such a thing. The man proceeds to stay in the bed without any movement.

Walking through a store will always bring out the curiosity in those who window shop. Usually, peeps would just pick an item, look at it, and comment.

But this gent had a completely different agenda. Most people would be curious about lying in a bed they see in a store but wouldn't follow through. Folks across Mansi couldn't believe their eyes and couldn't only laugh and share memes. See the hilarious comments below:

@SisekoSigabi said:

"I never expected it "

@Zithandile21 commented:

"I am crying "

@_WiseySA posted:

@Macfarlane123 mentioned:

"Bed can only handle up to 60kg. Jirrrrrrr."

@duma_noluthando commented:

"Ukuphapha. They do not sell beds they sell bedding, so why climb as it you're climbing on a Seaĺy postupedic."

@fusiMatetelane shared:

@Sthugen said:

"Now the manager gotta use this clip to take the supplier to the cleaners. All thanks to this guy ‍♂️"

@Lumukanda_ mentioned:

"Neh some things are not necessary Mara Hai more especially at his age."

