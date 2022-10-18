A grateful man finally moved out of his home, and Mzansi was impressed and sympathetic to his new pad

Fending for yourself in the wide open world is a rite of passage to adulthood that people the world over know all too well

South Africans congratulated the man on his proud achievement and also shared stories of how it was like to be on their own for the first time

A grateful man finally moved out of his family home, making Mzansi peeps applaud him for his new pad and sympathise with how bare-bones it looked.

Source: Twitter

@KingMufasa_SA shared the snaps online and showed a room filled with an inflatable mattress and not much else. The Twitter post drew many like-minded individuals who wished they could do the same or had. His caption shows how determined he is to start from scratch:

"Finally moved out from home. And moved in to my little heaven. We all gatto start somewhere "

Moving out of a family home is a well-documented rite of passage for many folks worldwide. The move may be daunting at first, but it is essential to building an identity of self-determination and realization.

Mzansi peeps understood this very well and shared their own moving-out stories. See the responses below:

@YouWantThis_25 said:

"So wish it was me "

@Slick_TerryN mentioned:

"I started here, worst part is I was sleeping on the floor with only 2 blankets and it was winter, hardest months of my life I’ve experienced but I hang in there, surely you will also come out strong! Big up to you bro!"

@AninaMK commented:

"This is meI have a room but no furniture... Not even a spoon."

@MOKHOLO_ posted:

@Perzarhos commented:

"You remind me of myself few years back after varsity "

@Lu_Mfeka shared:

"We all started here! Best of luck, and enjoy the freedom "

@Macfarlane123 posted:

"Nice. Gotta start somewhere."

@SbuNoah said:

"Bro… That was me a few years ago! The joy and peace in my heart! Hang in there. It’ll be like a dream soon "

Source: Briefly News