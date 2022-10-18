Global site navigation

Grateful Man Finally Moves Out of Home, Mzansi Peeps Dig the New Pad and Sympathise: “We All Started Here”
by  Siphesihle Luthango
  • A grateful man finally moved out of his home, and Mzansi was impressed and sympathetic to his new pad
  • Fending for yourself in the wide open world is a rite of passage to adulthood that people the world over know all too well
  • South Africans congratulated the man on his proud achievement and also shared stories of how it was like to be on their own for the first time

A grateful man finally moved out of his family home, making Mzansi peeps applaud him for his new pad and sympathise with how bare-bones it looked.

A grateful man finally moved out of his family home, which brought praise from South Africans who went through the same thing. Images: @KingMufasa_SA/ Twitter
@KingMufasa_SA shared the snaps online and showed a room filled with an inflatable mattress and not much else. The Twitter post drew many like-minded individuals who wished they could do the same or had. His caption shows how determined he is to start from scratch:

"Finally moved out from home. And moved in to my little heaven. We all gatto start somewhere "

Moving out of a family home is a well-documented rite of passage for many folks worldwide. The move may be daunting at first, but it is essential to building an identity of self-determination and realization.

Mzansi peeps understood this very well and shared their own moving-out stories. See the responses below:

@YouWantThis_25 said:

"So wish it was me "

@Slick_TerryN mentioned:

"I started here, worst part is I was sleeping on the floor with only 2 blankets and it was winter, hardest months of my life I’ve experienced but I hang in there, surely you will also come out strong! Big up to you bro!"

@AninaMK commented:

"This is meI have a room but no furniture... Not even a spoon."

@MOKHOLO_ posted:

@Perzarhos commented:

"You remind me of myself few years back after varsity "

@Lu_Mfeka shared:

"We all started here! Best of luck, and enjoy the freedom "

@Macfarlane123 posted:

"Nice. Gotta start somewhere."

@SbuNoah said:

"Bro… That was me a few years ago! The joy and peace in my heart! Hang in there. It’ll be like a dream soon "

Video of man escaping police van in standstill traffic has Mzansi citizens in shock: “I’m ready to relocate”

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that you think you’d only see a swift convict escape in movies, right? While Mzansi never fails to surprise. The footage was capture of a detainee escaping a police van in broad daylight and standstill traffic.

Crime is a major problem in Mzansi, and things just do not seem to improve. When a detainee manages to set himself free while a bunch of people are watching, without anyone saying or doing anything, you know it is bad.

Source: Briefly News

