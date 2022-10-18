Grateful Man Finally Moves Out of Home, Mzansi Peeps Dig the New Pad and Sympathise: “We All Started Here”
- A grateful man finally moved out of his home, and Mzansi was impressed and sympathetic to his new pad
- Fending for yourself in the wide open world is a rite of passage to adulthood that people the world over know all too well
- South Africans congratulated the man on his proud achievement and also shared stories of how it was like to be on their own for the first time
A grateful man finally moved out of his family home, making Mzansi peeps applaud him for his new pad and sympathise with how bare-bones it looked.
@KingMufasa_SA shared the snaps online and showed a room filled with an inflatable mattress and not much else. The Twitter post drew many like-minded individuals who wished they could do the same or had. His caption shows how determined he is to start from scratch:
"Finally moved out from home. And moved in to my little heaven. We all gatto start somewhere "
Moving out of a family home is a well-documented rite of passage for many folks worldwide. The move may be daunting at first, but it is essential to building an identity of self-determination and realization.
Mzansi peeps understood this very well and shared their own moving-out stories. See the responses below:
@YouWantThis_25 said:
"So wish it was me "
@Slick_TerryN mentioned:
"I started here, worst part is I was sleeping on the floor with only 2 blankets and it was winter, hardest months of my life I’ve experienced but I hang in there, surely you will also come out strong! Big up to you bro!"
@AninaMK commented:
"This is meI have a room but no furniture... Not even a spoon."
@MOKHOLO_ posted:
@Perzarhos commented:
"You remind me of myself few years back after varsity "
@Lu_Mfeka shared:
"We all started here! Best of luck, and enjoy the freedom "
@Macfarlane123 posted:
"Nice. Gotta start somewhere."
@SbuNoah said:
"Bro… That was me a few years ago! The joy and peace in my heart! Hang in there. It’ll be like a dream soon "
In another story, Briefly News previously reported that you think you’d only see a swift convict escape in movies, right? While Mzansi never fails to surprise. The footage was capture of a detainee escaping a police van in broad daylight and standstill traffic.
Crime is a major problem in Mzansi, and things just do not seem to improve. When a detainee manages to set himself free while a bunch of people are watching, without anyone saying or doing anything, you know it is bad.
