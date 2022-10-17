Some students conducting an ultrasound on one another discovered that one of the patients was actually pregnant

Expecting a loveable bundle of joy is something most women love, but when it happens by surprise, it can be an unpleasant and disorientating experience

Netizens worldwide were shocked by the news, and many others posted hilarious memes and jokes about the incident

Students conducting ultrasounds on one another were shocked when they realized that one of them was actually pregnant.

Pupils conducting an ultrasound on one another found out that one of them was pregnant, shocking netizens. Images: @BornAKang/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The unbelievable clip was posted by @BornAKang and was shared on a Twitter post that went viral with over 200 thousand likes and 20 thousand retweets. The caption of it also summarized the mood perfectly:

"This is a wild way to find out you’re pregnant."

Finding out you're pregnant is either amazing news or bad news, with very little in between. It's great when you plan to have a family with your loving husband, but not so great when you are a student trying to complete your studies.

The clip started off normal but changed once the student asked what was in her stomach, and the others reacted incredibly shocked by what they saw. Peeps online were shocked but amused as well. See the comments below:

@bhadgalcaro said:

"How come the baby it’s in the second trimester coz "

@Vand3rX mentioned:

"She knew she just wanted a free ultrasound ‍♂️"

@PaintingWxDrew posted:

@soso_nique commented:

" This was me I was 5 months pregnant with twins, and my body looked the same."

@mosthatedwhore_ mentioned:

"WAIT i need the aftermath reaction "

@MrGhettoOprah shared:

@MelaninEXs commented:

"The baby: So we’re gonna pretend we didn’t see that."

@thatgirlvondra mentioned:

"Lol this is obviously a baby announcement to her coworkers/classmates. Y'all can't be THIS green "

