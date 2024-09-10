South African singer Raspy recently announced on social media that she has given her life to christ

The star posted a video of herself getting baptised on her Instagram page, mentioning that it is never too late to start your afresh

Rapper Cassper Nyovest is also one of the celebrities who have turned to Christ and shaped their spiritual journeys

Singer Raspy is now born-again. Image: @raspy_sa

Source: Instagram

South African singer Raspy SA recently shared on her social media page that she has started her life afresh and has embarked on her spiritual journey.

Singer Raspy SA gets baptised

Many South African local celebrities had social media abuzz shortly after they announced on their pages that they had embarked on their spiritual journey and had accepted God in their lives. Singer Raspy SA is one of them.

The Sondela hitmaker recently announced on her Instagram page that she has started afresh as she got baptised and is now a born-again. The singer shared a video of herself being baptised and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Today I Gave my life to God, I felt ready. It’s never to late to start your life afresh. Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

See the post below:

Cassper Nyovest is now born-again

Earlier this year, South African rapper Cassper Nyovest also announced that he has turned the leaf and is now born-again.

The star has been preaching the gospel for some months lately. He opened up about his struggles during an interview with Mpommy Ledwaba. Nyovest also got candid about his life before giving his life to Christ. The star, who has made it clear that he is now living a new life, sat down with popular podcaster Mphumi Ledwaba and got candid about his life.

List of SA celebs who are no longer sangomas

In a previous report from Briefly News, a few celebrities were sangomas and then converted to Christianity. Boity Thulo, Thabiso Mokhethi, Gogo Skhotheni, and actress Palesa Madisakwane are among those stars.

Gogo Skhotheni is the latest celebrity to be a born-again Christian, but she said her gift as a sangoma remains.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News