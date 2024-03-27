Mzansi has been discussing the few celebrities who were sangomas and then changed to Christianity

Some of them include Boity Thulo, Thabiso Mokhethi, Gogo Skhotheni and actress Palesa Madisakwane

Gogo Skhotheni is the latest celebrity to be a born-again Christian, but she said her gift as a sangoma remains

These celebrity sangomas reverting to Christianity sparked a huge debate online. The latest is DJ Gogo Skhotheni.

After Boity Thulo and Thabiso Mokhethi and 2 other sangomas returned to Christianity, South Africans were puzzled. Image: @boity, @thabisomokhethi

Mzansi discusses celeb sangomas now Christians

After Gogo Skhotheni's revelation that she is a born-again Christian, Mzansi unearthed many other celebs who took the decision.

@Mickzo said:

"Jesus Christ is very capable of delivering every man to Salvation. God is Love."

In the post, rapper Boity Thulo, Thabiso Mokhethi, and actress Palesa Madisakwane are featured.

Palesa sparks controversy after burning sangoma attire

Actress Palesa Madisakwane, who shares a daughter with choreographer Somizi 'Somgaga' Mhlongo, has ditched her spiritual journey. The former Generations actress announced that she had quit being a Sangoma and that she had turned to Christ.

"There is power in the name of Jesus. To break every chain, break every chain, break every chain."

Her video sparked outrage as she burned her attire. People argued that she should not have done that publicly she she infringed on people's rights to believe in whatever they want to.

The same can be said of Thabiso Mokhethi, who is now a priest. He argued that there is no such thing as Amadlozi, instead, he said they are monitoring spirits who have familiarised themselves with people.

Gogo Skhotheni keeps gift, returns to God

Gogo Skhotheni clarified that even though she is a born-again Christian, she said her gift as a sangoma remains.

"It feels good to be born again. God today, tomorrow and forever. He's my saviour, my father and protector; God first before anything. Yet my gift remains: I am a child of God."

Boity asks peeps on church attire

Rapper Boity accepted her calling along with her mother. But recently, she asked her followers what she should wear to church.

This would have been the first time in seven years the rapper went to church.

"Going to church tomorrow, voluntarily for the first time in 7 years (here’s a space for those who are going to judge me…please spill freely)..to the rest, what should I wear?"

