A young woman on TikTok shared a funny video with app users showing how she welcomed her father home

She noted that the hardworking man was back from making money to clear her online shopping carts

Many social media users found the clip comical, with some cracking jokes in the comment section

Parents work hard to provide for their families, and their efforts are deeply appreciated by those they care for. In a lighthearted moment, a woman joked that her father had come home from earning his salary to help her clear her overflowing online shopping carts.

A comical welcome home

TikTok user Lesedi, who uses the handle @lesedddiii on the social media platform, uploaded a comical video showing app users how happy she was to see her father return from work.

Lesedi danced as her father walked across the room with a Woolworths bag in hand.

She wrote in the video:

"He's back from making money to clear my carts."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman welcoming father home

Many members from the online community flooded the comment section with envy and jokes, while others appreciated the father's hard work in providing for his family.

@kea.maime said to Lesedi:

"This is how a father looks. My dad looks like a rapper."

@re_ahh_betswe laughed when they added in the comments:

"He can't wait for you to get a job and move out."

@ayamaah2 told app users:

"When I call my dad, the first thing he says is that he doesn’t have money."

@kar_abo2 shared their experience with their dad paying for online items:

"My father will only pay for one item and tell me to delete the other items or tell my mother to pay for them."

@phophoza12 said to the online community:

"Now, the aim is to get married and have a father-in-law."

@nobuhlemskosana wrote in the comment section:

"Eh, my father should learn from other fathers and take notes."

@grecey2118 humorously shared:

"I looked at my father and sighed."

